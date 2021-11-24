Jared Goff says he has a “great relationship” with Anthony Lynn

Getty Images

When Lions head coach Dan Campbell took over offensive play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn a couple of weeks ago, he said he did so because he wanted to talk directly to quarterback Jared Goff during games.

A report from Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports said that Lynn also had trouble connecting with Goff before Campbell made the decision to take on a bigger role on offense, but both Campbell and Goff refuted that on Tuesday. Campbell said the relationship between the two men is “fine” and Goff had a similar response when asked about Lynn.

“I was just told about that,” Goff said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I don’t know where that came from. We have a great relationship. Me and him talk daily. I don’t know where that came from.”

Lynn said he had no argument with Campbell making changes to the way the winless team conducts its business and there figure to be more changes coming as Campbell tries to find the right formula to move the team forward.