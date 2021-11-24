Jaycee Horn at Panthers practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Panthers welcomed first-round pick Jaycee Horn back to the practice field on Wednesday.

Horn broke his foot in the third game of the season and the cornerback went on injured reserve a few days later. The timeline for his return was said to be two-to-three months, so this would be early in that window.

Reporters at Panthers practice noted that Horn is in a no-contact jersey and the length of his absence points to an extended ramping up period before he’ll have any chance of getting back into the lineup.

Horn had five tackles and an interception before his injury.

The Panthers traded for Stephon Gilmore and CJ Henderson after Horn’s injury. Donte Jackson, A.J. Bouye, and Keith Taylor are also on hand at cornerback in Carolina.