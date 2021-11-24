John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson will practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Sunday’s game with an illness, but he’ll at least start this week preparing for the Browns.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh told reporters at his press conference that Jackson will practice on Wednesday. According to Harbaugh, Jackson has been participating in meetings and the team’s walk-through.

Jackson did not participate in Wednesday or Thursday’s sessions last week but was a full participant on Friday. But on Sunday, he was not feeling well enough to play. Backup Tyler Huntley got his first start and led the Ravens to a 16-13 victory over the Bears.

Jackson has been on and off the injury report this season with various ailments. He has completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,447 yards with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s also rushed for 639 yards and a pair of touchdowns while averaging 6.0 yards per carry.