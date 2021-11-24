Jonathan Taylor is the AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Plenty of people are starting to argue that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor should be a part of the MVP conversation.

He may well be a part of that discussion as the season comes to a close. But at least for now, he’s been named the AFC offensive player of the week.

Taylor accounted for five touchdowns — four rushing, one receiving — in the Colts’ 41-15 victory over the Bills on Sunday. He rushed 32 times for 185 yards and caught three passes for 19 yards.

Through 11 games, Taylor now leads the league with 1,122 yards rushing, 1,444 yards from scrimmage, 13 rushing touchdowns, and 15 total touchdowns. He still, however, trails Titans running back Derrick Henry in carries.

In his last three games, Taylor has rushed for 172, 116, and 185 yards.

He’ll try to keep things rolling against the Buccaneers on Sunday.