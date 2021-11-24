Justin Jefferson is the NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Vikings have moved back into playoff position in the NFC after back-to-back wins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been a big part of that turnaround.

Jefferson had nine catches for 143 yards in a Week 10 win over the Chargers and then put up an even bigger game against the Packers last Sunday. Jefferson had nine catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-31 win over the Vikings’ NFC North rivals.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Jefferson has been named the NFC player of the week in recognition of that effort. It’s the first time that the 2020 first-round pick has taken those honors.

Jefferson now has 63 catches for 944 yards and six touchdowns on the season, which puts him on pace to top his numbers from last season on all fronts and further establish himself as one of the best receivers in football.