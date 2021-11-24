Lamar Jackson “certain” he’s past his illness

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back at practice on Wednesday and he says he’ll be back in the starting lineup against the Browns on Sunday.

Jackson missed last Sunday’s win over the Bears with an illness that left him sweating in his sleep due to chills, fatigued, and “out of it” after feeling better late last week. Tyler Huntley got the start and led the Ravens on a game-winning touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter.

Jackson, who watched from the locker room, said he “felt like I wasn’t sick anymore” after seeing that touchdown and said Wednesday that he actually doesn’t feel sick anymore.

“I’m feeling good. Great this time. . . . Positive. Certain. No relapses, man,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Jackson missed practice time in two other weeks because of illnesses and said he hopes “that’s done with” now that he’s back to feeling 100 percent.