Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers will have a similar practice schedule to last week

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will continue not to practice much as he deals with a toe ailment.

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said Rodgers’ practice schedule this week will look like last week, when Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday because of his toe.

“I would say it’ll be similar to last week. Certainly we’ll handle it day by day, but a lot of it’s just gonna be on how he’s feeling,” LaFleur said.

Rodgers’ injury, which may or may not be covid toe, was worsened on Sunday against the Vikings when someone stepped on his toe. The Packers will do their best to prevent him from aggravating the injury further this week.