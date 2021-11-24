Mike Evans, Devin White did not practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have a few injury concerns coming out of their Monday night victory over the Giants.

Receiver Mike Evans (back) and linebacker Devin White (quad) are listed as non-participants on Tampa Bay’s Wednesday injury report. Both are estimations, as the Buccaneers held a walk-through on Wednesday.

Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Wednesday that White injured his quad late during Monday’s contest.

Guard Ali Marpet (abdomen) and receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) also did not participate in Wednesday’s session.

Receiver Chris Godwin (foot), defensive lineman Vita Vea (knee), and safety Mike Edwards (groin) were all listed as limited.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (back), edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder), and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle) were all full.