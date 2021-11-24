Packers’ Adrian Amos: Matt Stafford was always good, he just played for the Lions

Getty Images

In his seven-year NFL career, Packers safety Adrian Amos has faced Matthew Stafford 11 times. But he expects Sunday’s meeting to be different.

That’s because Amos has always played Stafford when he was a Detroit Lion. On Sunday, Amos and the Packers are facing Stafford in his first trip to Green Bay as a Los Angeles Ram. And Amos says that will be very different.

“Matt Stafford was always good,” Amos said today. “He just played for the Lions.”

It’s painful for Lions fans to hear, but Amos has a point. Stafford is poised to put up the best numbers of his career this year, but the difference is less about Stafford himself playing better than about Stafford playing for a better team with a better coaching staff.