Packers place Jonathan Garvin on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Packers placed Jonathan Garvin on the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced Wednesday.

It is unknown whether Garvin is vaccinated and whether he tested positive for the virus.

Garvin has played all 11 games with one start this season. He has 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits.

Garvin has played 43 percent of the defensive snaps and 27 percent of the special teams snaps.

He played eight games last season as a rookie after the Packers made him a seventh-round choice out of the University of Miami.

The Packers also announced they signed offensive lineman ﻿Jon Dietzen﻿ to the practice squad.