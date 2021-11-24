PFT’s NFL Week 12 2021 picks

Getty Images

MDS has opened up a narrow one-game lead, through 11 weeks.

In the eleventh week of the regular season, MDS hit on two of our three disagreements. I went 9-6, and he went 10-5.

For the year, I’m now at 101-63-1. MDS is now 102-62-1.

For the third straight week, we disagree on three games. For all our picks, keep scrolling.

Bears (-3.5) at Lions

MDS’s take: It appears that the Bears will turn to Andy Dalton with Justin Fields injured, and Dalton’s steady hand probably gives them a better chance of winning against a bad Lions team.

MDS’s pick: Bears 24, Lions 17.

Florio’s take: When the Bears and Lions play, who’ll win? No one who actually watches the game, that’s for sure.

Florio’s pick: Bears 27, Lions 20.

Raiders (+7) at Cowboys

MDS’s take: The Cowboys will shake off a disappointing performance on Sunday and win against a Raiders team that is circling the drain.

MDS’s pick: Cowboys 27, Raiders 14.

Florio’s take: The Cowboys aren’t as good as they think they are. The Raiders are worse than we think they are.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 31, Raiders 17.

Bills (-4) at Saints

MDS’s take: Bills quarterback Josh Allen has not been playing well lately, but he’ll certainly play better than Trevor Siemian, who is going to struggle mightily against a tough Bills defense.

MDS’s pick: Bills 20, Saints 10.

Florio’s take: It’s another get-right game for the Bills, after another unexpected got-wrong performance.

Florio’s pick: Bills 30, Saints 20.

Titans (+5.5) at Patriots

MDS’s take: It’s amazing how quickly perceptions have changed around these two teams that the Patriots are now favored. I think the Titans are a lot better than they looked on Sunday, but I like New England to win a close one.

MDS’s pick: Patriots 24, Titans 23.

Florio’s take: The Patriots quietly have been putting together a great season. It stops being quiet on Sunday.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 27. Titans 20.

Jets (+3) at Texans

MDS’s take: The winner of this game is basically out of contention for the first overall pick in the draft, which means some fans will be rooting fo their teams to lose. Such fans will be cheering in Houston.

MDS’s pick: Jets 14, Texans 13.

Florio’s take: If two football teams play a game and no one watches, does it make a sound?

Florio’s pick: Texans 17, Jets 14.

Eagles (-3.5) at Giants

MDS’s take: The Eagles have been one of the best teams in the NFL over the last month. They’ll keep it going against the Giants.

MDS’s pick: Eagles 30, Giants 20.

Florio’s take: Whenever the Giants honor one of the greats from their Super Bowl teams, they lose. #Analytics.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 27, Giants 17.

Buccaneers (-2.5) at Colts

MDS’s take: The Colts have been playing better than I was expecting lately, but when the Buccaneers are on they’re the best team in the NFL, and I think they’ll be on this week.

MDS’s pick: Buccaneers 28, Colts 23.

Florio’s take: Tom Brady returns to a pace where he lost a Super Bowl, to face the team that started #DeflateGate. He’s surely gotten over that.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 30, Colts 23.

Falcons (-1) at Jaguars

MDS’s take: Urban Meyer has not made much progress on the Jaguars’ rebuild. This is likely to be an ugly game.

MDS’s pick: Falcons 12, Jaguars 9.

Florio’s take: The Falcons are good enough to beat a bad team.

Florio’s take: Falcons 21, Jaguars 13.

Panthers (-2) at Dolphins

MDS’s take: Cam Newton should be able to withstand the Dolphins’ blitzes well enough to put points on the board, while Tua Tagovailao struggles against the Panthers’ defense.

MDS’s pick: Panthers 24, Dolphins 14.

Florio’s take: The looked like a winnable game for Miami, until the Panthers brought back Cam Newton.

Florio’s pick: Panthers 27, Dolphins 21.

Steelers (+3.5) at Bengals

MDS’s take: The Bengals can make a strong statement that they’ve moved ahead of the Steelers in the AFC North hierarchy. I think they’ll make that statement.

MDS’s pick: Bengals 31, Steelers 20.

Florio’s take: The Steelers are running out of chances, and they know it.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 24, Bengals 21.

Chargers (-3) at Broncos

MDS’s take: Justin Herbert is playing at an MVP level, and he’ll keep it going in Denver.

MDS’s pick: Chargers 30, Broncos 20.

Florio’s take: The Broncos have overachieved this year. They won’t on Sunday.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 34, Broncos 23.

Vikings (+3) at 49ers

MDS’s take: Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo are playing better than they’re getting credit for this season. This should be a good game that the 49ers will win late.

MDS’s pick: 49ers 28, Vikings 27.

Florio’s take: Another close game for the Vikings. Another coin-flip ending. This time, it comes up tails.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 24, Vikings 20.

Rams (+1) at Packers

MDS’s take: The Rams’ offense often seems to struggle over the second half of the season under Sean McVay, and it’s trending in that direction again this year. The Packers’ defense will play well.

MDS’s pick: Packers 20, Rams 14.

Florio’s take: The Greatest Show-offs on Turf will have a tough time at Lambeau Field.

Florio’s pick: Packers 23, Rams 20.

Browns (+4) at Ravens

MDS’s take: Lamar Jackson is expected back and the Ravens should have a big win against a Browns team that has not been impressive of late.

MDS’s pick: Ravens 28, Browns 13.

Florio’s take: Baker Mayfield is proving that he’s not the answer for the Browns. The next two games, both against the team that used to be the Browns, may cement that notion.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 27, Browns 20.

Seahawks (+1) at Washington

MDS’s take: The Seahawks are just about out of playoff contention, and a loss on Monday night may put the final nail in their coffin.

MDS’s pick: Washington 20, Seahawks 14.

Florio’s take: The rest of the year has sucked, but Russell Wilson‘s 33rd birthday will go well.

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 24, Washington 20.