Police working to resolve situation with Everson Griffen

Getty Images

The Minnetrista Police Department has issued an update on the ongoing situation at Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen‘s home on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, via Lou Raguse of KARE, the department says it responded, along with other local law enforcement agencies, to a 911 call that Griffen made early on Wednesday. Griffen told dispatchers that he needed help because there was an intruder inside his house. He also said that he had fired a gun and that no one was injured.

Upon responding, officers found no intruder on the premises and they are confident Griffen is alone inside the house. Griffen has refused to leave his home and, since shortly after 7 a.m. local time, law enforcement officers and mental health professionals from the Vikings have been working with him to resolve the situation.

The Vikings issued a statement saying that members of the organization are at the scene after social media posts by Griffen showing him holding a gun and texting his agent for help surfaced on Wednesday. The team emphasized their sole concern is Griffen’s health and well-being.