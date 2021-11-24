Raiders list John Simpson as questionable

Getty Images

The Raiders released their final injury report before Thursday’s game in Dallas and they’ve listed a starting offensive lineman as questionable for the game.

Left guard John Simpson was a limited participant in practice the last two days with injured ribs. He’s started the first 10 games of the season and Jordan Simmons would step in if he’s not given the green light on Thanksgiving.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski is going to miss his third straight game with an ankle injury. The core special teamer had 21 tackles and a forced fumble in the first seven games of the season.

Cornerback Keisean Nixon is also going to miss the game with an ankle injury. He has three tackles in five appearances.

No other Raiders have injury designations, but linebackers coach Richard Smith won’t make the trip due to COVID protocols.