Report: Settlement coming in St. Louis lawsuit against Rams, NFL

Getty Images

The four-year legal process between the city of St. Louis, the Rams and the NFL is nearing a conclusion.

According to Joel Currier and Ben Fredrickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a monetary settlement between the parties is close to being completed.

The two sides had been engaged in a court-ordered mediation process that was intended the nudge the parties toward settling the case without going to trial.

St. Louis had won many of the pre-trial clashes between the two sides over location of the case, breadth of discovery allowed, and the scope of the damages the city could pursue from the relocation of the Rams to Los Angeles in 2016. The NFL had been bracing for a liability of a billion dollars in the case. Additionally, the league had to deal with Rams owner Stan Kroenke reportedly threatening to back away from his indemnity agreement to cover the cost of damages that may arise from the team’s relocation to Los Angeles.

The trial was scheduled to begin in January if a settlement agreement not been reached.

Terms of the settlement are not yet known.