St. Louis settlement does not include a resolution as to Stan Kroenke’s argument that he shouldn’t pay it all

The NFL has resolved its external issue with St. Louis. The NFL has not yet resolved its internal issue regarding the funding of the money that will be paid to St. Louis.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the question of whether Rams owner Stan Kroenke will be responsible for the full amount of the $790 million settlement remains unsettled. The league’s position continues to be that Kroenke is responsible for the payment. The money will be charged to his in-house account, with shared funds that otherwise would go to him not going to him.

The league has shown a willingness to consider assisting Kroenke with the total payment, and it’s still possible that Kroenke will litigate the issue based on indemnity language that apparently leaves much to be desired, opening the door for Kroenke to leave his partners holding the bag.

Although the language may support his argument, he has to ask himself whether he wants to take such an aggressive position against the rest of the owners. He’d have to sue them, for example. He’d have to challenge the Commissioner’s authority to determine the issues. Go too hard in pursuit of that point, and it could be hard for Kroenke to get things he wants, like Super Bowl and Scouting Combines and draft.

And before you say the rest of the owners wouldn’t cut off their nose (or as Simms would say bite off their nose) to spite their face, they’ve done it before and they’ll sure do it again.