T.J. Watt practices Wednesday, Joe Haden doesn’t

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that he anticipates having linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerback Joe Haden on the practice field this week, but only one of them worked on Wednesday.

Watt missed the Week 11 loss to the Chargers with hip and knee injuries, but he was able to participate on a limited basis on Wednesday. Haden’s ankle injury was not feeling well enough for him to return to work, however.

Tomlin also said he expects safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to practice, but he will remain on the COVID-19 reserve list until at least Thursday. Defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) was limited after joining the others in missing the Chargers game.

Guards Trai Turner (knee) and J.C. Hassenhauer (pectoral) missed practice along with tight end Eric Ebron (knee).