Titans place Logan Woodside on COVID-19 reserve list

The Titans will likely have to alter their backup quarterback plans for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

The team announced on Wednesday that quarterback Logan Woodside has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. If vaccinated, he can return after two negative tests taken 24 hours apart but most players who have landed on the list have needed more time to clear protocols than the Titans have before their matchup with New England.

Woodside has appeared in three games to help run out the clock on victories this season.

He’s the only quarterback on the 53-man roster behind Ryan Tannehill, which likely means Kevin Hogan will be elevated from the practice squad this weekend.