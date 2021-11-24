Vikings: Our only concern at this time is the safety and well-being of Everson Griffen and his family

Getty Images

The Vikings have issued a statement on defensive end Everson Griffen, who posted a video and screenshots of text messages to social media that alleged someone was attempting to kill him early Wednesday morning.

“Vikings representatives and the team’s mental health professionals have been on-site at Everson Griffen’s home since early this morning and are cooperating with law enforcement,” Minnesota’s statement reads. “Our only concern at this time is the safety and well-being of Everson and his family. We will have further comment at the appropriate time.”

The posts of the video and text messages have been deleted. Griffen’s video showed him sitting in a room holding a gun that he claimed was registered to him and that a teammate had helped him acquire. The screenshots of text messages, which were presumably sent to his agent, were sent in the middle of the night and asked for someone to help him.

Griffen dealt with mental health issues back in 2018, which kept him out of five games. Griffen also suffered a concussion earlier this season after he was in a car accident that occurred as he swerved to avoid a deer in the road.

At his Wednesday press conference, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer did not have much to add to the organization’s statement.

“He’s been with us for a long time. Works hard,” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Zimmer noted that he wasn’t sure if Griffen was safe or what his game status might be. But the head coach emphasized he’s most concerned with Griffen’s well-being.

The Vikings will play the 49ers on Sunday.