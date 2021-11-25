49ers open practice window for Dee Ford

Getty Images

The 49ers announced they have designated defensive end Dee Ford to return from injured reserve. It opens his 21-day practice window for Ford.

He went on injured reserve Nov. 6 with a back injury.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he hopes to have Ford and linebacker Dre Greenlaw available Sunday against the Vikings.

“I know he’s feeling great, from what he said, so he’s just got to go out there and show it to us,” Shanahan said during a KNBR interview Wednesday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

Ford has five tackles, including two for loss, three sacks, four quarterback hits and a forced fumble in six games.