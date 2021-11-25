Bears edge Lions 16-14 for Thanksgiving win

Getty Images

Thankful may not be the word viewers of Thursday’s game between the Bears and Lions use for having sat through the contest, but the result will be met with a lot of approval at Bears head coach Matt Nagy’s table.

After a short week filled with speculation about whether this would be his final game as the Bears’ head coach, Nagy watched his offense go on a long drive in the fourth quarter that resulted in a short Cairo Santos field goal to win the game 16-14. The victory ends a five-game losing streak in Chicago and will allow Nagy to avoid the displeasure of being the first coach to lose a game to the Lions this season.

It looked like the Lions might have a chance to win the game before time was out in regulation, but the Lions picked up a delay of game penalty for calling consecutive timeouts while on defense. Andy Dalton hit Damiere Byrd for a first down on the next play and the Bears were able to run the clock out before Santos’ try. The final drive ate up the final 8:29 of time in the game.

The penalty was the 10th of the game for the Lions, whose lack of discipline killed them on offense. They wound up with multiple third-and-32 situations due to pre-snap and holding penalties that hamstrung an already unimpressive offense.

Dalton was 24-of-39 for 317 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in place of the injured Justin Fields. The last drive was a compelling argument for him to remain the starter against Arizona next week.

Jared Goff was 21-of-25 for 171 yards and two touchdowns on drives that saw the Lions get aggressive with their play calls, but the Lions offense was otherwise content to risk little and get little in return.