Bears fans will get answers today

Posted by Mike Florio on November 25, 2021, 9:12 AM EST
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Two days ago, a Pulitzer-winning reporter made a clear and unequivocal report regarding the status of Bears coach Matt Nagy. Mark Konkol claimed that Nagy has been told that the Thanksgiving Day contest against the Lions will be Nagy’s final game.

The story landed early Tuesday, and it caught fire and spread over several hours, until Nagy spoke to reporters at 1:00 p.m. ET and said that the report is “not accurate.” During the window between report and refutation, the Bears said nothing.

Specifically, the Bears issued no statement denying the report, either on behalf of the franchise or with names attached to it, like chairman George McCaskey or president Ted Phillips or G.M. Ryan Pace.

Two years ago, ESPN reported and then doubled down on the report that Jaguars coach Doug Marrone had been told he’d be fired after the final game of the regular season. Owner Shad Khan issued a prompt and clear denial. ESPN did not relent. The next day, after the final game of the season, Marrone was not fired.

It’s entirely possible that the leak changed Khan’s mind. It’s entirely possible that the more recent leak has changed the Bears’ plans. It wouldn’t be the first time, or the last, that the premature release of sensitive information regarding a looming decision caused the decision to change.

Regardless, it’s worth scrutinizing the timeline and the official silence when trying to root out the truth. If McCaskey, Phillips, and/or Pace never say publicly that Nagy will be relieved of his post after Thursday’s game, they never will have lied about the situation. Instead, the only direct falsehood to the fans and media will have come from the guy who no longer works there, if he indeed is fired after today’s game. And the last thing he would do when trying to go out on a high note and lay the foundation for his next landing spot in the NFL would be to say into a microphone on Tuesday, “Yep. It’s true. I’m out in two days.”

Later today, Bears fans will get their answers. More and more of them are clamoring for change. As we said after the team traded up from No. 20 to No. 11 to draft quarterback Justin Fields, it makes absolutely no sense to go all in for a new quarterback if there’s going to be a new coach or a new G.M. after only one year. Hoping that the next coach and/or G.M. will be truly on board with Fields becomes a major complicating factor in hiring replacements.

But, alas, dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things. For the handful (or more) of perennially dysfunctional teams, the fish truly does stink from the head. And the head belongs to those who own and operate the team, no matter how hard they try to make it look like they aren’t directly influencing the direction of the football operation. By creating and maintaining an environment that doesn’t strive for or achieve excellence every day and/or by hiring General Managers and coaches who simply aren’t good enough to thrive in the zero-sum world of the NFL (or by hiring and keeping for more than two decades a team president who continues to make bad decisions when hiring football people), the teams that find themselves more often that not at the bottom of the standings will continue to wonder why, while their competitors are having sustained or at least periodic success.

For the Bears, the dysfunction is less noticeable because they share a division with the Lions, who haven’t won a playoff game in thirty years. Meanwhile, the Packers are in the mix for a championship every year, and the Vikings (despite being caught in #PurplePurgatory) at least find themselves alive for a one-and-done playoff appearance every other year or so.

As to the Bears, whether Nagy is or isn’t fired after today’s game treats a symptom but provides no real cure. The dysfunction embedded deeply within the organization is going nowhere, frankly, even if Nagy does.

12 responses to “Bears fans will get answers today

  1. Ryan Pace traded up and skipped how many excellent QBs to draft MITCH TRUBISKY. And yet somehow this guys the Teflon Don. Nagy, Pace, Phillips all need to be gone. Continuity and steadiness in the front office is only a good thing if the office isn’t full of idiots.

  5. Matt Nagy is literally ruining careers the longer he is left in charge. It’s no coincidence a number of the most highly paid veterans on the team are either on IR or otherwise checked out for the season (Eddie Jackson). They’ve already gotten paid and have nothing to lose by making “business decisions” from here on out. I feel worse for the young players who aren’t being put in positions to succeed. Other than the O Line that needs several better players, there is more talent on the offensive side of the ball than a lot of people think, it’s just being masked by terrible play designs and playcalling.

    As for the assistant coaches, their resumes are taking a big hit this season too. They will all be looking for new employment in 2022 and I can’t imagine too many if any of them being on another GM’s short list.

  6. The answer you’ll get is that Nagy was right about the fact that Dalton should’ve started every game and Fields should’ve been riding the pine trying to learn how to read a defense.

  7. Overall record hasn’t been all that bad for Nagy, in a competitive division, and he didn’t (I don’t think) orchestrate big trades for Mack or the trade up for Fields, those are on the GM.

    I completely agree you don’t trade up and take a future QB, who didn’t even start the season, just to fire the head coach. IMO Nagy deserves an off-season program with Fields the clear #1 WB running with the 1’s to see how next year goes. Now if they start next year 2-9 or something fine, he should go, but not yet

  9. If owners fired coaches during a struggling QB’s rookie season, we would never had the pleasure of watching guys like Chuck Noll or Jimmy Johnson win all those super bowls. The Bears have a fine coach. They just don’t have the horses right now, and they have a rookie QB who’s still at the very beginning of figuring out what defenses are trying to do. The Giants changed coaches after Daniel Jones’ rookie season, so he had two rookie seasons, and it didn’t really help, did it? The Giants’ problem wasn’t their coach, and neither is the Bears’. I don’t know if Nagy is going to be a great coach, but you can’t judge a coach during a season with a rookie QB. It’s extreme laziness to think the way to solve the problem is by firing the coach. Look at the Bills the last 3 seasons with Josh Allen. Allen took about 2 1/2 years before everything started clicking, and he’s still not anywhere near his prime. The only young QB’s I’ve ever seen thriving very early are the ones who stepped into a stable environment, with coaching staffs that had been in place for a while. Firing the coach destroys any stability, and the new coach usually wants all new players. Ready for another 5 year re-build Bears’ fans? I didn’t think so. I’m seeing progress every week with the young QB. Be patient. Happy Thanksgiving! Just enjoy the game.

  11. Okay Mike. It’s actually very simple, but since you don’t know what’s going on, let me explain it for you….

    If the Bears lose today, Nagy is out. If the Bears win today, Nagy stays.

    Nagy will NOT be fired if the Bears win today. Got it?

  12. With or without Fields, with or without Nagy, the schedule for the Bears is brutal after this game, starting with the Cardinals at Soldier Field. So if you’re a Bears fan and change sooner than later is most important to you, pull for the Bears to lose and look bad doing it. If you want to see what will likely be their last victory of the season, pull for them to win.

