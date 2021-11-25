Bruce Arians hopeful Antonio Brown will return next week for Buccaneers

Getty Images

Wide receiver Antonio Brown has missed the last four games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and isn’t expected to play this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts either.

However, head coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday that he’s hoping that Brown will be able to return for next week’s contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

“I’ve got my fingers crossed for hopefully next week against [Atlanta],” Arians told SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“He’s moving around a lot better. He’s able to put more weight on the heel and bounce around on it some. So we got our fingers crossed maybe we get him back out next week.”

Brown has been out since the team’s Week Six victory over the Philadelphia Eagles due to a sprained ankle. In the five games Brown has played in, he’s caught 29 passes for 418 yards and four touchdowns.

Brown is still not practicing for the Buccaneers as he sat out Wednesday’s practice in preparation for the Colts game this weekend.