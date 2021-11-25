CeeDee Lamb officially inactive

Getty Images

The Cowboys officially are without their top two receivers for their Thanksgiving Day game against the Raiders. Amari Cooper remains on the COVID-19 reserve list, and CeeDee Lamb will not play after being diagnosed with a concussion Sunday.

The Cowboys, whose roster stands at 51 players, listed Lamb among their three inactives.

Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson, Noah Brown and Malik Turner are the Cowboys’ top receivers in the absence of Lamb and Cooper.

The team’s other inactives are third-string quarterback Will Grier and offensive lineman Matt Farniok.

Left tackle Tyron Smith will play after missing three games with an ankle injury.

The Raiders will have left guard John Simpson, who was questionable with injured ribs.

The Raiders inactives are linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle), cornerback Keisean Nixon (ankle), running back Peyton Barber, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, offensive tackle Jackson Barton and defensive lineman Kendal Vickers.