CeeDee Lamb will not play against Raiders

Getty Images

The Cowboys will officially be down two wide receivers on Thursday afternoon.

CeeDee Lamb‘s return to practice on Wednesday raised hope that he could be cleared from the concussion protocol and play against the Raiders in the Cowboys’ annual Thanksgiving home game. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that Lamb was not able to get the green light, however, and the Cowboys will have to play without him.

Amari Cooper remains in the COVID-19 protocol, so the Cowboys will be rolling with Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson, Noah Brown, and Malik Turner at wideout.

While there’s bad news at receiver, the Cowboys will be be getting a big piece of their offensive line back. Left tackle Tyron Smith is set to play after missing the last three games with an ankle injury.