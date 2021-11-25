D’Andre Swift has a sprained shoulder

Getty Images

The Lions fell to 0-10-1 on the season with their 16-14 loss to the Bears on Thursday.

To add injury to insult, the club lost one of its best players to a shoulder issue during the contest.

After the game, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that running back D'Andre Swift has a shoulder sprain.

“That’s a wait-and-see,” Campbell said. “We’ll see where it goes.”

Swift had three carries for a total of 0 yards plus three catches for 9 yards before he had to exit the contest in the first half. He entered this week with 555 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns, plus 53 receptions for 520 yards with two touchdowns in 2021.

The Lions have a long weekend after playing on Thursday, which could give Swift an opportunity to heal. Detroit hosts Minnesota in Week 13.