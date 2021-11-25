Daniel Carlson wasn’t going to let a little food poisoning keep him from playing

Getty Images

Daniel Carlson came down with food poisoning Monday. The Raiders kicker had the game-winning kick three days later.

“I told them, ‘I’ll find a way to play,'” Carlson said. “‘If I need to, I’ll find some adult diapers or whatever. I’ll find a trash bag on the sideline.’ It was good to go.”

Carlson hit his second overtime winner of the season, but not without some drama. On a day when officials called 28 penalties, Carlson had to wait out three consecutive penalties.

He initially lined up for a 34-yarder, but Brandon Parker was flagged for a false start. Before he could try the 39-yarder, C.J. Goodwin jumped offsides for the Cowboys. Goodwin jumped again before Carlson’s 29-yarder finally counted, ending the game with 4:28 remaining in overtime.

“It felt like an eternity out there,” Carlson said. “I think I kicked three of them (to practice after the play was blown dead). Really, I kicked two of them. I thought I might as well try and hit it. Maybe even with a flag, it will count. So I kind of half-kicked it. Just trying to take them one at a time and seal the deal. Great game. Great day for the Raiders.”

Carlson kicked a career-long 56-yarder with 1:52 remaining in regulation to give the Raiders a 33-30 lead, but Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein tied it with 19 seconds left with a 45-yarder.

Carlson totaled a career-high 18 points on five field goals and three PATs. Zuerlein missed an extra point and a 59-yarder that hit the left upright.

“I felt pretty confident,” Carlson said. “One kick at a time. Wherever the team is able to set me up, I have to go out there and do my job.”