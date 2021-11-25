Joe Haden, Trai Turner back at Steelers practice

Getty Images

The Steelers got linebacker T.J. Watt back at practice on Wednesday and cornerback Joe Haden joined him on the field Thursday.

Haden missed last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers with a foot injury and got back on the practice field as a limited participant on Thanksgiving. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list earlier in the day, so it’s been a day of good news for the Steelers secondary,

Right guard Trai Turner also practiced on Thursday. He sat on Wednesday with a knee injury, but got in a full session so he appears to be on track to play against the Bengals this weekend.

Watt remained limited while cornerback Arthur Maulet was added to the report with an illness. Maulet did not practice.