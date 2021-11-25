Lions up 7-0 on Josh Reynolds TD catch

Getty Images

Jared Goff is back in the Lions lineup and he’s off to a good start on Thanksgiving.

Goff hit wide receiver Josh Reynolds for a 39-yard touchdown to cap Detroit’s first possession of the game. The throw came on a third-and-10 and put the Lions up 7-0 with just over nine minutes to play in the first quarter.

Reynolds also had a 16-yard catch and Goff hooked up with D'Andre Swift three times to kick off the drive. It’s the first touchdown for Reynolds since he was claimed by the Lions off of waivers earlier this month.

The Bears got the ball to open the game and picked up one first down before punting the ball away.