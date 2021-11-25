Matt LaFleur: We’ll see how Aaron Jones progresses this week

Getty Images

When Packers running back Aaron Jones sprained his MCL in Week 10, word was that he’d miss a week or two as a result of the injury.

Jones missed last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings and it looks like this week will be in play. Jones was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s light practice and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that the team is going to evaluate where Jones is as they get closer to Sunday’s game against the Rams.

“He did a nice job out at practice, and we’ll see how he progresses through the week and see where he’s at on Sunday,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

The Packers have a bye in Week 13, so Jones would have an extra week to recover if he doesn’t play this weekend and AJ Dillon would remain the lead back for the matchup with the Rams.