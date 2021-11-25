Mike Vrabel sees similarities between 2021 Patriots and 2001 Patriots

Getty Images

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has downplayed the personal angle to Sunday’s game about the Patriots, but his ties to New England are too strong to totally ignore in the days leading up to the game.

Vrabel joined the Patriots in 2001 when they turned to a young quarterback and worked their way to a Super Bowl title behind a strong defense and efficient offensive production. Many have noted the parallels from that team to the one first-round pick Mac Jones is quarterbacking this season and Vrabel is part of that group.

“I think there are similarities. Obviously, there’s a lot of history there with one particular quarterback,” Vrabel said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “And I think you’re starting to see some of those plays start to look like they looked in the past. Mac’s done a very nice job of executing and proving what it is they want him to do, and what it is they’re asking him to do. I’d say he has a strong grasp of what they’re doing now.”

Vrabel said that strong defense, not turning the ball over, and not beating yourself were hallmarks of many Patriots teams and that they’re also the kinds of things that the Titans “would love to do as well.” Turnovers fueled their loss to the Texans last Sunday and they’ll have to be avoided if the Titans want a win this weekend.