Minkah Fitzpatrick activated from COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is back with the Steelers.

The team announced on Thursday morning that Fitzpatrick has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list. Fitzpatrick went on the list last week and missed the team’s 41-37 loss to the Chargers.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that the team anticipated having Fitzpatrick back in time to play against the Bengals this weekend. The two-time All-Pro has 64 tackles and a forced fumble so far this season.

The Steelers were also without linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerback Joe Haden last Sunday. Watt returned to practice on Wednesday, but Haden remained out with an ankle injury.