Nick Vannett 11-yard touchdown gets Saints on the board

Trevor Siemian connected with tight end Nick Vannett on an 11-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to finally get the New Orleans Saints on the board in Thursday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Saints had just 64 yards of offense at halftime and gained just four yards of offense on their first drive of the second half. The Bills built a 24-0 behind two touchdowns from Dawson Knox and another from Stefon Diggs before the Saints finally found some offensive footing.

The touchdown pass to Vannett capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive for the Saints that finally yielded points.

A two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful as the Bills maintained a 24-6 lead.