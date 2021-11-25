Raiders lead Cowboys 17-13 at halftime

Getty Images

The Raiders hold a 17-13 lead on the Cowboys at halftime in what was a fairly evenly matched first half.

Las Vegas had 32 plays for 197 yards in the first half to the Cowboys 33 plays for 196 yards.

DeSean Jackson scored on a 56-yard reception, and Josh Jacobs had a 1-yard touchdown run for the Raiders. Daniel Carlson kicked a 22-yard, chip-shot field goal on a drive the Cowboys had 46 yards in penalties.

Derek Carr has completed 8 of 15 passes for 148 yards, Jacobs has 11 carries for 39 yards.

Sean McKeon caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott, who is 11-of-17 for 141 yards, and Ezekiel Elliott, who has played sparingly because of a knee injury, has a 1-yard touchdown run. Cedrick Wilson has three receptions for 73 yards.

Greg Zuerlein missed an extra point and a 59-yard field goal.