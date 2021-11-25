Raiders take advantage of three defensive penalties on Cowboys, lead 14-6

Getty Images

The Raiders had eight plays for only 24 yards on their third possession of the game, but three Cowboys penalties for 46 yards gave Las Vegas its second touchdown.

Micah Parsons began with a neutral zone infraction before two defensive pass interference penalties on Anthony Brown, both on third down, bailed out the Raiders.

Brown’s penalties were questionable.

On third-and-10 from the Las Vegas 30, Derek Carr tied to hit Bryan Edwards on a timing route. The ball was high and appeared uncatchable, but officials flagged Brown for an 11-yard penalty.

On third-and-six from the Cowboys 31, Carr tried to hit DeSean Jackson for another long scoring strike. Instead, Brown was cited for interference in the end zone.

Josh Jacobs cashed in on the next play with a 1-yard touchdown run.

The Raiders lead 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Carr is 4-of-8 for 85 yards and a touchdown.