Raiders upset Cowboys 36-33 in overtime in penalty-filled game

Getty Images

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia spent five seasons as the Cowboys’ special teams coach. Las Vegas’ defensive line coach Rod Marinelli spent seven years as a Cowboys’ assistant coach, including six as defensive coordinator.

So there is no doubt they enjoyed Thanksgiving Day in Arlington.

The Raiders upset the Cowboys 36-33, never trailing after taking a 7-0 lead only 3:15 into the game on DeSean Jackson‘s 56-yard touchdown. The Cowboys tied the game only twice.

The first time came with 2:54 remaining in the fourth quarter. Tight end Dalton Schultz caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott. Schultz also converted the 2-point conversion, tying the game at 30-30. But Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson made a 56-yard field goal with 1:52 left in regulation.

The Cowboys tied it with 19 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter on a 45-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein, who missed an extra point and a 59-yard field goal in the first half.

After the Cowboys went three-and-out to start overtime, the Raiders faced third-and-18 at their own 43. They were bailed out by Anthony Brown‘s fourth penalty. He was penalized 33 yards to the Dallas 24 after not turning around on a pass intended for Zay Jones.

Carlson kicked the 29-yard game-winner.

The Raiders (6-5) ended a three-game losing streak. The Cowboys (7-4) lost for the third time in four games. Dallas went 1-3 against the AFC West, getting outscored 102-78.

The teams combined for 28 penalties for 276 yards and each team had an ejection. Among the Cowboys’ 14 penalties for 166 yards, Brown also had a 30-yard pass interference penalty while trying to defend Jackson that led to a touchdown.

With 12:38 remaining, and the Cowboys trailing by eight, Prescott hit Schultz for a 7-yard touchdown pass on third-and-three. Left tackle Tyron Smith, who missed the past three games with an ankle injury, had two penalties with his illegal formation declined in favor of his holding penalty. The Cowboys ended up settling for a 29-yard Zuerlein field goal.

The Raiders had 509 yards to the Cowboys’ 437.

Carr completed 24 of 39 passes for 373 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Renfrow caught eight passes for 134 yards and Jackson had three receptions for 102 yards and the touchdown.

Prescott was 32-of-47 for 375 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Gallup caught five for 106, and Cedrick Wilson seven for 104.