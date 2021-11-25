Report: Jared Goff expected to start for Lions against Bears

Getty Images

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was trending toward being able to play in the opener of the Thanksgiving slate against the Chicago Bears.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Lions are planning for Goff to start after missing last Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

An oblique injury kept Goff out of the lineup against the Browns with Tim Boyle starting in his place. Boyle completed 15 of 23 passes for just 77 yards and was intercepted twice in the team’s 13-10 loss to Cleveland.

Goff was officially listed as questionable to play against the Bears. He had called himself a “game-day decision” while head coach Dan Campbell had said Goff was trending in the right direction.

While Thursday games don’t allow for normal practice schedules, Goff was listed as a limited participant throughout the week for Detroit.