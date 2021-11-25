Report: Justin Fields has “a few cracked ribs”

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields will not play today, but there’s still not complete clarity on how much time he’ll have to miss with the rib injury he suffered against the Ravens.

Fields has “a few cracked ribs” and an MRI showed “additional issues,” according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Still, the injury is not considered something that would end his rookie season and he should return “shortly,” according to the report. While Fields is out, Andy Dalton is starting in his place.

The Bears’ primary priority this season was developing Fields, and the lack of progress on that front may cost Matt Nagy his job. And until Fields gets healthy, he won’t be able to show any more progress.