Report: Mark Ingram won’t play on Thursday

Getty Images

It looks like the Saints will be without their top two running backs on Thursday night.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that Mark Ingram will miss the game with a knee injury. Ingram missed practice on Thursday and was listed as questionable after getting in a limited session on Wednesday.

Alvin Kamara has been ruled out with a knee injury of his own for the third straight game.

Tony Jones Jr. and Dwayne Washington are the other running backs on the 53-man roster. The Saints could also flex wide receiver Ty Montgomery time into the backfield as he’s also spent time playing running back during his career.