Report: Zack Moss is expected to be a healthy scratch for Bills-Saints

Getty Images

The Bills are apparently making a change in their running backs rotation.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Buffalo will make Zack Moss a healthy scratch in Thursday’s contest against New Orleans.

Moss has played 43 percent of Buffalo’s offensive snaps and is fifth on the team with 431 yards from scrimmage. He’s also tied for second on the club with five total touchdowns.

But Moss’ offensive snaps have gone down in the last few weeks. He was on the field for only 28 percent of them against Jacksonville in Week Nine and 29 percent in Week 11.

So, the Bills will instead turn to starter Devin Singletary and backup Matt Breida at the position.

Buffalo’s full list of inactives will be released 90 minutes before kickoff.