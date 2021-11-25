Sean McKeon’s 10-yard touchdown reception draws Cowboys within 7-6

Getty Images

The Cowboys don’t have their two leading receivers, Amari Cooper or CeeDee Lamb, but they aren’t devoid of weapons.

Cedrick Wilson caught a 17-yard pass, and Noah Brown a 15-yard pass on the Cowboys’ second possession, a nine-play, 75 yard drive. Third-string tight end Sean McKeon scored the touchdown.

McKeon caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott.

Prescott is 5-for-5 for 49 yards and a score.

Greg Zuerlein missed the extra point, so the Cowboys trail 7-6.

Las Vegas scored on a 56-yard reception by DeSean Jackson.