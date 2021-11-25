Stefon Diggs touchdown catch extends Bills lead to 17-0

Getty Images

Stefon Diggs caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen on the opening drive of the third quarter as the Buffalo Bills extended their lead to 17-0 over the New Orleans Saints.

The Bills went 75 yards in 11 plays and took over six minutes off the clock before Diggs touchdown extended the Buffalo advantage.

Allen has been intercepted twice on the night. However, the Saints have been unable to do anything offensively to answer the Bills. They are 0-of-6 on third down and posted just 64 yards of offense before halftime.

An Allen scramble was the key play of the drive as he picked up 10 yards on a third-and-7 to avoid a three-and-out. They faced just one more third down on the drive with a 14-yard completion to Cole Beasley keeping the Bills marching toward the end zone.