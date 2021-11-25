Thursday Night Football: Josh Allen, Bills roll to 31-6 victory over Saints

Getty Images

Josh Allen threw for 260 yards and four touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills cruised to a 31-6 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night.

Dawson Knox caught two touchdowns, and Stefon Diggs and Matt Breida also found the end zone as the Bills out-classed the Saints.

New Orleans found themselves down 24-0 before finally scoring points on the first play of the fourth quarter. It’s the first time the Saints have been held to six points or less since a 24-6 loss to the Houston Texans on Nov. 29, 2015.

Allen and Knox connected for their first touchdown of the night on Buffalo’s opening possession as the Bills jumped out front. Knox’s 7-yard touchdown gave Buffalo a 7-0 lead.

After a Tyler Bass 34-yard field goal made it a 10-0 game, the Saints would twice turn the ball over on downs with failed fourth down attempts on the edges of Bills territory. Despite the advantageous field position, the Bills were unable to take further advantage as Allen was intercepted twice, once by Bradley Roby and once by Kwon Alexander, to keep the Saints in reach.

However, the Saints offense couldn’t answer. They were limited to just 68 yards of total offense until deep into the third quarter.

A 5-yard touchdown pass to Diggs and a 24-yard touchdown to Knox extended the Bills advantage to 24-0 with just over four minutes left in the third quarter. Diggs caught seven passes for 74 yards and a touchdown for Buffalo.

Then the Saints managed to put together their only successful drive of the night. Trevor Siemian connected with tight end Nick Vannett on an 11-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to finally get the Saints on the board. The touchdown pass to Vannett capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive for the Saints that finally yielded points.

A two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful as the Bills maintained a 24-6 lead.

It took just over two minutes for the Bills to strike again with Allen and Breida connecting for a 23-yard touchdown as the Bills advantage grew to 31-6.

Siemian was then picked off by safety Jordan Poyer on the Saints ensuing drive. Siemian completed 17-of-29 passes for 163 yards with a touchdown and an interception for New Orleans. Without Alvin Kamara or Mark Ingram, the Saints managed just 44 rushing yards with Tony Jones gaining just 27 yards on 16 carries.