Thursday Night Football: Mark Ingram inactive for Saints-Bills

The Saints acquired Mark Ingram just before the trading deadline to provide depth to their running backs behind Alvin Kamara.

But Ingram and Kamara will both miss Thursdays’ matchup against the Bills.

Ingram is inactive with a knee injury after he was questionable for the game. Ingram was listed as a limited participant for Monday and Wednesday’s injury report. He has rushed for 205 yards with a touchdown and caught 17 passes for 132 yards in four games since returning to the Saints.

Kamara had previously been ruled out with his knee injury. He’ll miss his third consecutive game.

Offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, defensive end Marcus Davenport, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, fullback Alex Armah, and quarterback Ian Book are also inactive for New Orleans.

As previously reported, running back Zack Moss is a healthy scratch for the Bills. Receiver Isaiah McKenzie, safety Damar Hamlin, cornerback Cam Lewis, offensive lineman Bobby Hart, defensive tackle Vernon Butler, and defensive lineman Boogie Basham are also inactive for Buffalo.

Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.