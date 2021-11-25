Tre’Davious White ruled out for Bills with knee injury

USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills have ruled out star cornerback Tre'Davious White for the remainder of Thursday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints due to a knee injury.

White was injured during the second quarter while breaking up a pass from Trevor Siemian to Lil'Jordan Humphrey. White’s left knee appeared to buckle as he engaged with Humphrey and he was forced to hobble off to the sidelines.



White was immediately listed as doubtful to return before officially being declared out as the teams returned from halftime.

White has made the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons for Buffalo and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019.

In addition to White, guard Cody Ford is questionable to return with an arm injury.