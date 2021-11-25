Zac Stacy remains free on bond, after his ex-girlfriend testifies that she fears for her safety

Getty Images

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy was back in court on Wednesday, as his ex-girlfriend tried to persuade a judge to increase Stacy’s bond or place him on home confinement.

Via Monivette Cordeiro of the Orlando Sentinel, Judge Mark Blechman decided not to increase Stacy’s bail. However, he is prohibited from entering Florida, with the exception of attending court hearings. Stacy remains free on $10,150 bail.

Kristin Evans testified that she fears Stacy.

“I was slapped, punched — literally picked up and thrown into my TV,” Evans said in court. “This is not the first time he’s been violent with me. I am afraid for my safety and my children’s safety.”

Stacy’s attorney said that he will go to Alabama and stay with his mother until December. Then, Stacy will check into a Colorado mental-health treatment facility for 30 days.

Last week, Stacy violently and brutally attacked Evans. The incident was captured on video. He faces multiple felony charges.