A.J. Brown among Titans out for Sunday’s matchup with Patriots

Injuries continue to impact the Titans, especially on offense.

With running back Derrick Henry and receiver Julio Jones already on injured reserve, receiver A.J. Brown will miss Sunday’s game against the Patriots with a chest injury.

Brown did not practice all week after suffering the injury in last week’s loss to the Texans. Brown has 49 receptions for 615 yards with three touchdowns this season in 10 games. He also missed Week Three with a hamstring injury.

Head coach Mike Vrabel also announced that linebacker David Long (hamstring), linebacker Rashaan Evans (ankle), offensive lineman Nate Davis (concussion), running back Jeremy McNichols (concussion), and defensive lineman Teair Tart (ankle) are also out for Sunday’s game.