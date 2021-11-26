Aaron Rodgers still out of practice, will play Sunday

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it a clean sweep of missed practices on Friday.

Rodgers did not practice at all this week because of a toe injury, but head coach Matt LaFleur said at his Friday press conference that Rodgers will play against the Rams this Sunday.

“We were hoping he’d be able to get some reps in today, but it just wasn’t the case,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “We just want to make sure that he’s at his best possible self for Sunday in terms of how he’s feeling.”

While Rodgers is on track to play, the team will wait to make calls on a few other players. Running back Aaron Jones (knee), linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow), and wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) are all listed as questionable for this weekend.