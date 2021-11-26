Bradley Chubb “truly 50-50” to play on Sunday

Getty Images

Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb has been out since having ankle surgery after Week Two, but he returned to practice this week and has a shot to play against the Chargers this weekend.

That was the word from Broncos head coach Vic Fangio on Thursday. Fangio said Chubb’s first practice work went smoothly and suggested that Chubb is going to be a game-time decision for the matchup of AFC West clubs.

“He did fine,” Fangio said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “Hopefully, he’ll pick it up and feel good again and make some more strides. He will truly be 50-50 whether he plays or not.”

The Broncos are currently No. 12 in the AFC, so they need to stack some wins together if they’re going to stick around the playoff race much longer. Having a healthy and disruptive Chubb off the edge would help that effort, but it sounds like we’ll need to wait a couple of days to find out if he’s in that kind of condition.