Cam Newton proving a quick study in the team’s offense

Getty Images

Cam Newton signed with the Panthers on Nov. 11. He played nine snaps three days later and started and played all 51 snaps Sunday.

The quarterback has completed 24 of 31 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 60 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

Newton has proved to be a quick study.

But he isn’t interested in discussing what has been, only what’s to come.

“I’m done talking about what it’s been like, and I’m all about what talking about what it’s going to be. Or what I’m doing moving forward,” Newton said Friday, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “We’re here. We have an issue in front of us right now, and that’s the Miami Dolphins, and we’re going to need all hands on deck moving forward.”

Newton echoed coach Matt Rhule from earlier in the day when the quarterback was asked how he could improve.

“It’s just a constant reminder each and every day to get better,” Newton said. “Coach spoke beautifully today about competitive stamina, and holding yourself to a standard each and every day, not just when it’s going good, not just when it’s going bad every single day. So that’s been my mentality with pretty much everything.”