Chargers activate Christian Covington from COVID-19 reserve list, place Mark Webb on IR

The Chargers activated defensive lineman Christian Covington from the COVID-19 reserve list Friday. He went on the list Nov. 17.

Covington has played nine games with two starts and made 28 tackles and a sack.

Coach Brandon Staley said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, that Jerry Tillery and Covington will start Sunday. Covington will replace Linval Joseph, who is on the COVID-19 reserve list and has a shoulder injury. Breiden Fehoko and Joe Gaziano will be part of the rotation.

The Chargers also placed defensive back Mark Webb on injured reserve.

Staley said Webb underwent a procedure on his knee but will return this season.